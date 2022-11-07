Musk, who has 114 million followers on Twitter, said in a tweet: “Sharing power is one of the worst abuses that can be issued by a bipartisan, so I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the president is a Democrat.”

On November 8, polling stations will open their doors to elect the 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of the 35 members of the Senate out of 100 deputies.

The Republicans need only to win 6 additional seats in the House of Representatives and an additional seat in the Senate, to obtain a majority in Congress, at a time when observers believe that these elections have significant effects on the course of American power and its future decisions.