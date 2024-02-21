The American businessman and visionary Elon Musk has proposed an unconventional solution to address his country's drug crisis: introducing “draconian penalties” such as death penaltyfor those who have fentanyla powerful opiate drug. Musk proposes this measure as an attempt to reduce tragedies related to addiction.

Musk expressed his opinion through his account on the social network fentanyl could prevent addicts from accidentally consuming lethal doses. However, if the authorities are not willing to take this measure, Musk suggests that they should at least consider imposing severe penalties for those who possess this substance.

“Or we need legalize fentanylso that addicts do not accidentally take lethal doses, or apply draconian sanctions for possession of fentanyl. “If the authorities refuse to do the latter, we should at least try the former to see if fewer tragedies occur,” he wrote. Musk in X.

The “draconian penalties” that Musk refers to are extremely severe punishments that can include death penalty. This term is derived from Dracon, an Athenian legislator in ancient Greece known for establishing a legal code characterized by its rigidity and severity.

It is not the first time that a prominent figure has proposed such radical measures. In November 2023, the former president donald trump He also advocated death penalty for traffickers of drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 30 to 50 times more potent than morphine; in 2021, fentanyl was involved in more than 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl is frequently mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, increasing the risk of overdose.

Illustration from the National Center for Health Statistics