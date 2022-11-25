Elodie and Iannone, the photo in bed together

Love at full speed between Elodie and Andrea Iannone. The Roman singer has published a photo on social media (in her Instagram stories) in bed with the former rider and MotoGP champion. The two are embraced, eyes downcast, their gazes crossing and the feeling that a romantic kiss is about to take place. A very sweet shot that Iannone also shared on his Ig page.

Elodie and Iannone, love in full swing. The first paparazzi kiss and… Gossip

The first in public of the couple had been “paparazzato” just a few weeks ago in the streets of Milan. Elodie and Iannone they met by chance in August during a holiday in Sardinia and from there a feeling was born that is turning into a love story: many sightings of the two together in these weeks between Milan, Lugano – where Iannone lives – passing through trips to Madrid and Vasto, in Abruzzo, where some childhood friends and relatives of Iannone live (the pilot’s hometown).







Elodie and Iannone, the singer’s words to Verissimo in September

In mid-September, guest of Silvia Toffanin in the living room of “Verissimo”, Elodies he had confirmed the love story with Iannone for the first time, underlining that “we’ve known each other for a month. We’re dating, it’s a nice meeting”. Responding to a question from Silvia Toffanin, Elodie explained that Iannone is a “good suitor”. And speaking of their story: “We’re fine, we talk a lot, we need to give each other time to get to know each other”. And just the time, after a few weeks, is confirming the beautiful love story between the Roman singer and Andrea Iannone.







