The American Entrepreneur elizabeth holmeswho with his company Theranos falsely claimed to have developed a revolutionary blood analysis system, entered prison on Tuesday.

Silicon Valley star She was sentenced on November 18 to eleven years and three months in prison for having defrauded her company’s investors. Judge Edward Davila also imposed three years of probation on him after completing his sentence.

Holmes created Theranos in 2003, when he was 19 years old, and he left his studies at Stanford University to dedicate himself full time to that company.

He rose to fame for claiming that his firm had invented a revolutionary technology for reliable and accurate blood tests for various diseases, from cholesterol to cancerusing only a few drops taken from the fingertips, which lowered costs.

The interest aroused by investors due to the great potential of these supposed analyzes made her a billionaire at the age of 31 and in the business world. She was even compared to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

His luck ran out in 2015, when The Wall Street Journal published a series of investigative articles questioning the credibility of Theranos tests and the technology used for them.

The Department of Justice filed charges against her for which she faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Holmes, as the media stressed on Tuesday, iShe was admitted to a federal women’s prison in the state of Texas.

The woman, who is now 39 years old, She is the mother of two small children: her first son was born in July 2021, weeks before her trial began, and her second daughter is 3 months old.

On May 17, he lost his last resort to avoid going to jail. A day before, magistrate Davila He ordered the payment of 452 million dollars to the victims who invested in his company, such as the press magnate Rupert Murdoch, who must receive 125 million, or the Walgreens pharmaceutical company, to which he must return another 40.

