Each new season of “Elite” involves the death of a person in the oaks. This is how the successful Netflix fiction began in 2018 and the common thread of the following four installments. In this way, the tragedy became something habitual in the corridors of the institute. After four years of murders and discoveries of the culprits, it seems that the boys still haven’t learned anything.

New season, new death

Season 5 of “Elite” is about to premiere this April 8 and the trailer has hinted that someone could die. The advance also hints that the new chapters will focus on enjoying freedom and the right to live without rules. However, as is known, the shadow of death haunts the students again and they are all suspects.

Who were the victims so far in “Elite”?

Marina (Maria Pedraza)

Marina had everything to succeed in life. She came from a family with power and was studying at Las Encinas, a prestigious school. However, none of this was going with her, as she was not willing to follow the rules. Her death ended her future plans for freedom. Marina was killed by Polo in an argument in the school pool that got out of her hands.

Marina had a watch with information that involved her own family and Carla’s with the collapse of the San Esteban school. Polo asks for the watch in an attempt to please Carla, but when she refuses, he hits her with a trophy on the head and falls into the pool. Polo takes the watch and leaves her to die.

Polo (Alvaro Rico)

Polo said goodbye to the series in a tragic way, although the truth is that more than one wanted to see him dead. Samuel was ready to finish him off. Lucrecia also wanted to kill him, but she unintentionally stabbed him in the chest with a piece of glass from a broken bottle and, although she apologized, the damage had already been done. Polo didn’t die for that, he slipped and hit his head against a glass barrier which shattered and he fell into the void .

Armando (Andres Velencoso)

He was a former student of Las Encinas who arrived in season 4 of Elite and whose charisma conquers Mencía with whom they establish a toxic and disturbing love relationship, his death being one of the most celebrated by fans.

After proving that he was a most unpleasant person, and after a misunderstanding with Mencía on his fateful night, he attacks his sister Ari and Guzmán goes after him and they have a confrontation in which Armando loses his life . Guzmán and his friends try to hide his body and, according to what the trailer for season 5 of “Elite” warns, they will find his body.

Who would be the possible new victim of this fifth season?

The most recent trailer has made it clear that there are ghosts from the past that will resurface in the new episodes. Armando’s body appears floating in the lake . However, the images hint at a new tragedy because there are certain moments when we see Omar, Rebeca and Patrick covered in blood and looking guilty.

The bets have already been opened to see who could be the new dead. Will it be an accidental or premeditated death? Who will be guilty? and what consequences will we see in season 6?

