The clinic facilities of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) are once again in the news, since one of its elevators once again failed and left six people trapped.

According to reports, everything happened in a elevator at Clinic 25 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Monterrey, which experienced a failure, leaving six people trapped. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and those affected managed to get out of the elevator on their own.

Rapid intervention of Civil Protection

The report indicates that the Nuevo León Civil Protection Unit responded immediately to a report that indicated that six people were trapped in the elevator of Clinic 25 of the IMSS.

Even though when people arrived at the scene they had already managed to leave, the agency confirmed the occurrence of the incident and ruled out risks on the site after a thorough evaluation.

Possible risks at Clinic 25 were also ruled out, and the facility's maintenance staff took charge of the situation. The rapid mobilization of state Civil Protection units and Monterrey Civil Protection contributed to the efficient management of the emergency.

Authorities and maintenance staff at IMSS Clinic 25 are carrying out a investigation to determine the exact causes of the elevator failure. This analysis will help implement preventive measures and ensure the safety of users in the future.

It is worth remembering that This is not the first time that one of the IMSS elevators has failed.. Just in the month of November, a stretcher got stuck in one of them, while last year, a girl also died in a similar incident but in the state of Quintana Roo.