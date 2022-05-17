Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Inhabitants of three neighborhoods located north of the municipal seat of Mocorito, held a meeting this afternoon with the mayor María Elizalde Ruelas and her officials to formalize the integration of a committee and give the official flag of a work requested to improve supply in the sectors known as La Aviación, Ladrillera and La Primavera.

During the meeting with the committee, Maria Elizalde stressed that as a government They want to improve the water serviceand assured that they will achieve it with great will and building the necessary works to fulfill that commitment.

In this sense, municipal authorities and citizens gave the starting signal to fulfill one more commitment and begin the work of the construction of an elevated tank with a capacity of 100 thousand litersas well as a conduction line to reinforce and improve the water supply in said sectors.

This was reported by Fernando Najar López, head of Public Works, who also added that the necessary work implies an investment that goes beyond 2 million 400 thousand pesoswhich includes preliminary works, foundations, structure, supply of special parts and the respective supply and distribution lines.

It is worth mentioning that other municipal officials in charge of areas involved were also present, such as: Public Services, Mocorito Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board (JMAPAM), Social Development, the Secretary of the H. City Council and the president of the System DIF Mocorito, Guillermo “Memo” Galindo; who attended the various requests and concerns of the inhabitants.

Finally, after the flag, María Elizalde congratulated the inhabitants, not only of these sectors, but also those of the entire capital, since these actions will improve the water service in general.