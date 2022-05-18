Elettra Lamborghini: “Me at Only Fun? Self-deprecating”. The interview

The new challenge of Elettra Lamborghini promises to give the audience big laughs: you will be the host alongside the PanPers of Only Fun (on the Nove and discovery +). What should we expect from your conducting in a television genre unpublished for you?

“I hope to give you lots of laughs, but also to amaze you. I had a lot of fun recording Only Fun and working with the Panpers and the other comedians on the team. There was a great synergy and I hope you will hear and see at the release. of the program”.

The comic cast is very rich: just to name a few, we pass by Maurizio Battista, Giovanni Cacioppo and Dario Cassini, without forgetting Raul Cremona, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Pino and gi Anticorpi, the Oblivion and many others. Can you tell us some funny background that happened behind the stage of Only Fun?

“In the Backstage the situation was always a lot of play, we had to be focused on the script and what to do and what to say, but improvisation also had a role. Between one sketch and another we laughed a lot, rehearsing with these comedians. it was a great experience even though the days were very busy “.

An adjective to describe this edition of Only Fun

“Surprising, I was surprised to find myself so comfortable in a program, but I hope to surprise the audience in this new role as host as well.”

One to tell the story of Only Fun’s Elettra

“Self-irony, self-irony is very important in life, but especially in these situations, it is important not to take oneself too seriously and to know how to play the joke”.

Speaking of laughter … what is the funniest thing in private that has happened to you in this 2022?

“The funniest thing ever in 2022 doesn’t come to mind right now, but there are so many things that make me laugh that made me laugh. Certainly Lea, my little dog, makes me laugh a lot because I find her very funny.”

Elettra and comedy: who were the great comedians who made you laugh as a child?

“I have always found Checco Zalone very funny, but in reality I have never really followed comedy films much because I have always been a lover of the horror genre”.

After Only Fun, will your musical and television 2022 give your fans any surprises? Can you tell us something about your upcoming engagements?

“Surprises cannot be spoiled and anticipated like this, you will see! I hope to meet my fans again as soon as possible”.

Only Fun at the start on the Nove. Elettra Lamborghini and I PanPers in conduction

Starting from May 19th at 9.25pm ​​on NOVE and available in preview on discovery + ONLY FUN – Comic Showwith the most important names in comedy finally gathered on a stage for a great return to live, from the historic Teatro Galleria di Legnano, led by Elettra Lamborghini and I. PanPers. Seventy very tight minutes for five episodes dedicated to laughter and lightness, in a continuous circuit between stage and backstage and with a unique rhythm.





On stage at the show, – produced by Colorado Film for Discovery Italy – for the first time in the role of conductors, the unpredictable and unstoppable singer and showgirl Elettra Lamborghini and the comic duo of PanPersalias Andrea Pisani And Luca Peracinoveterans of laughter and champions of numbers on social networks.

Only Fun, the cast of comedians on the stage of the Nove and discovery +

Stand ups, monologues, workhorses and hilarious characters: all with great space for improvisation and a little written language, to leave the field to the real fun of the protagonists on stage. On stage, a solid cast loved by the public: Maurizio Battista, Alessandro Bianchi, Giovanni Cacioppo, Dario Cassini, Francesco Cicchella, Raul Cremona, Alberto Farina, Barbara Foria, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Antonio Ornano, Valentina Persia, Pino and the Antibodies, the Oblivion, Marta Zoboli and Gianluca De Angelis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

