





Eletrobras informed on the night of this Friday, 5th, through a material fact, that its board of directors elected Wilson Ferreira Júnior as the company’s new president, authorizing his inauguration until September 20, 2022. The information had been anticipated fur broadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, earlier.

Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, elected as Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, will continue as interim president until Ferreira Jr.

The return of Ferreira Jr. the company that he commanded while still state-owned between 2016 and 2021 is optimistically awaited by the market. He is seen as the head behind the restructuring of the electric company and its preparation for privatization, based on increasing efficiency, downsizing and reducing leverage.

Ferreira Jr. left the Vibra presidency in mid-July. His return to Eletrobras is seen as an outcome of the company’s transition to a “corporation”, after the confirmation of a board with names aligned with the market logic and specifically with Ferreira Jr’s vision. about the company.







