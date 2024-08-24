Love is an invincible force, capable of giving us energy and support, especially in the darkest moments. And if there is someone who embodies this truth, it is Eleonora Giorgi. The actress is facing one of the most difficult battles of her life against pancreatic cancer. However, she does not give up living every moment with a heart full of love, and playing with her beloved grandson Gabriele.

Slowly recovering from pancreatic scare, Eleonora Giorgi plays with her nephew

In recent months, Eleonora has distanced herself from the spotlight and social media, leaving room for silence and self-care. In the last few hours, a very tender story shared by Clizia Incorvaiawife of Paolo Ciavarro and mother of little Gabriele, has gone viral on the web, moving the actress’s fans. In the video, Eleonora, with a hat and a mask covering her face marked by the disease, smiles sweetly while playing on the floor with her grandson and a small toy dinosaur. The scene, simple and pure, is a true hymn to life.

“Loves“, wrote Clizia, encapsulating in a single word the deep bond that unites this family, even in the most difficult moments. The little Gabrielborn in February 2022, is the light of her grandmother’s eyes. Eleonora has never given up spending time with him, giving and receiving smiles that give her strength.

Paolo and Clizia’s decision to spend their holidays in Italy to stay “always no more than a few hours away from her” shows how love is fundamental in these moments. The period is delicate, and must be faced with all the strength and smiles available, because every moment is a gift.

The cancer diagnosis led Paolo Ciavarro to bring forward the wedding date. He really wanted his mother by his side on one of the most important days of his life. And so it was. On the wedding day, the actress was there, with her son and Clizia, smiling and happy. Eleonora’s last public post is in fact dedicated to that day.

With little Gabriele playing at her side and her family around her, Eleonora continues to fight: for herself and for all those she loves.

