Without any shadow of a doubt, Elenoire Ferruzzi was one of the most popular and talked about contestants in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. On the occasion of an interview with “Novella 2000”, the former gieffina made some statements regarding the various reality shows broadcast on Canale 5. Let’s find out all the details together.

After his experience as a competitor at the Big Brother VIPElenoire Ferruzzi returns to occupy the center of gossip. This time, it was some who made the former geifina the protagonist of a gossip statements about her private life which she herself released on the occasion of ainterview to “Novella 2000”.

In the course of the conversation, in addition to throwing a few jabs at Daniele Dal Moro, the woman also indulged in a few confidence on his television career. Since she still hasn’t found the love of her life, the ex gieffina would like to cover the role of tronista to Men and women:

Yes, I would, sure. Why not? I would like to play the role of tronista.

In women’s projects there is not only the plan conducted by Maria De Filippi. In fact, Ferruzzi would also like to become one shipwrecked in the reality show The Island of the Famous. to give itannouncement it was always herself:

Yes, I would like. For the Isola dei Famosi let’s say that in short… I would evaluate it because it’s a pretty tough experience. But let’s say I would think about it, here.

Anyway, even one proposal from Alfonso Signorini you wouldn’t mind. According to his wordsplaying the role of commentator on a reality show would be an experience that he would enjoy: