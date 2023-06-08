TV presenter Elena Letuchaya starred in a black swimsuit in the Maldives

Famous Russian presenter Elena Letuchaya showed a figure in a revealing outfit in the Maldives. The corresponding footage was posted on her Instagram account. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 44-year-old TV presenter posed in a black swimsuit against the backdrop of sand and the sea, showing off her toned body. The celebrity let down her long blonde hair and put on sunglasses. She completed her look with numerous jewelry in the form of thin bracelets and beads. “A place where the beauty of the world thickens,” she signed the post.

Fans admired the appearance of the star in the comments under the post. “Elena, you are gorgeous”, “You need to be equal in terms of figure”, “It takes your breath away when I see Elena in this form”, “So beautiful, I envy”, “It takes your breath away,” they said.

In April, Elena Flying also came out in a revealing outfit. The TV presenter appeared at a party in honor of the opening of the Plus Dacha space in Gorky Park.