Monterrey Mexico.- The need to supply 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations to be added in the next 6 years increases the risk of further saturating the National Electricity Grid, so energy storage will be the only option to avoid this, experts agreed.

Jonathan Pinzón, senior vice president of international regulatory and government affairs at Invenergy, a clean energy solutions operator, urged that regulation be focused on the installation of batteries to store energy that users can use during peak hours.

“The most important thing about these general provisions that were put out for public consultation two months ago is that they give the first sign of where we should be heading,” he emphasized while participating in the monthly session of the Nuevo Leon Energy Cluster,” he said.

“We should focus on large-scale energy storage as part of already saturated transmission and distribution assets.”

Invenergy has La Toba, the largest photovoltaic and electricity storage center in Mexico, located in Baja California, which already provides 2 percent of the energy demanded by the State during peak hours.

César Cadena, president of the Nuevo León Energy Cluster, said that with the appointment of the new director, this organization will begin a restructuring of its 10 technical committees to merge some functions of each of them.

“We have 10 committees, but we are going to summarise them into five or six, as we have the innovation committee, the technology committee and the electromobility committee, so we could join them together to give them dynamism so that they are more efficient.”