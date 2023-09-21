The B segment has a new contender. This is the new Fiat 600 which in this case adds the suffix “e” to indicate the fully electric version which represents the range of this model on the occasion of its launch in Italy. While waiting for the line-up to also welcome the Hybrid variant, expected on the market from 2024, the new 600e also embodies the new approach to sustainable mobility for the Turin brand. Today we are in Turin to preview the new Fiat 600e and tell you all about this battery-powered crossover.

The design of the electric Fiat 600

Fiat 600e is also the first model of the Turin car manufacturer to be the result of internal synergies within the Stellantis group. This B-SUV is in fact part of the triptych of new cars created on PSA’s former CMP platform: just like the Jeep Avenger and in the future the baby Alfa Romeo, the new 600 exploits the strengths of an architecture that already forms the basis for several models including Opel Corsa, Mokka, Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 Crossback to name a few. The new Fiat 600e is 4.17 meters long, therefore slightly larger than the Avenger but still slightly smaller than the size of the 500X, of which it borrows some of the styles and shapes. The wheelbase instead stands at 2.56 metres. At the front, the relationship with the 500e is also clearly evident, with the optical signature for example extending one of the elements directly onto the bonnet. The nose is sharper while some distinctive elements stand out, such as the black spoiler to accentuate the dynamism or the chrome that also characterizes the sides. Details in matte black characterize the side skirts and wheel arches, with the wheels reaching up to 18”. In the lower part of the rear bumper, there is also space for the Italian tricolor to remember the origins of this model. The boot has a capacity of 360 litres, plus 15 liters of internal storage compartments.

Interiors

The references to the 500 range are also clearly evident inside the passenger compartment. In the development of the dashboard for example, with the rounded shapes of the central band and the dashboard, or in the two-spoke steering wheel. The multimedia functions are entrusted to a 10.25” floating screen from which the main set-ups of the car can be controlled and which is based on the U Connect 5 software. In terms of layout and usability, the latter recalls the experience on Jeep Avenger. Behind the steering we find a 7” circular cluster with all the gear information. From a connectivity point of view, on the Fiat 600e there are USB type A sockets and above all the new USB-C ones also for the second row, in addition to the wireless charger for the smartphone. On-board comfort is also guaranteed by the heated seats, with the driver’s seat which is also electrically adjustable and equipped with a massaging function. Special attention is also paid to the sustainability of the materials, with the use of synthetic leather for the upholstery.

Safety on the Fiat 600

The electric Fiat 600 has an extensive ADAS range with a package of level 2 safety and driving assistance systems which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection but also blind spot monitoring and perimeter sensors with parking camera equipped with dynamic grid to facilitate manoeuvres.

Motor and battery

The heart of the electric Fiat 600 is the powertrain made up of a battery from an engine capable of delivering 115 kW, 156 HP and 260 Nm of maximum torque, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h taking approximately 9 seconds while the 0-50 is achieved in 4.4 seconds for a maximum speed of 150 km/h. All combined with a 54 kWh battery which guarantees an autonomy of 400 km in the mixed cycle which can rise to 600 km in the urban cycle. As regards charging times, thanks to the compatibility with infrastructures up to 100 kW, 30 minutes are enough to recover up to 80% of the travel range while with the 11 kW on-board charger it takes around 6 hours at a public charging station traditional.

How’s the electric Fiat 600 doing?

On the new Fiat 600e we always find the practicality and comfort typical of the Italian brand’s models. The Lingotto technicians worked precisely in this sense to maximize the on-board experience, with the movement of the H point offering 30 mm more for the rear passengers while the widening of the door ring widened the interior by 22 mm. space for climbing, making the latter easier. The brilliance of the electric characterizes the experience behind the wheel, with the new electric Fiat 600 proving agile and easy to handle thanks also to the turning diameter of 10.5 metres. Three driving modes are available, Eco, Normal and Sport, to maximize efficiency in the city or to give yourself a little more reactivity. The multimedia experience is easy and intuitive even if the choice of TomTom could be the only flaw from a technological point of view. From a consumption point of view, Fiat declared 15 kWh/100 km, a figure which during our urban test in Turin did not differ much from reality, with the on-board computer reading 18 kWh/100 km.

Price and versions

There are two versions of the Fiat 600e available, the Prima and the 600e (RED) which once again reflects the brand’s social commitment, with the collaboration starting in 2021 with the association that raises awareness of the issues of AIDS. The price starts from 35,950 euros and rises up to 40,950 euros although the price list can be lowered by taking advantage of state incentives with scrapping which bring the cost of the new electric Fiat 600 to 29,950 euros.