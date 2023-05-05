The British Conservative Party suffered heavy losses in the local elections, with more than half of constituencies counted on Friday, in the first major electoral test for the party since Rishi Sunak became prime minister in October.

In a context of serious crisis due to the skyrocketing cost of livingthe municipal elections held on Thursday in England, which did not include London, They serve to take the temperature in the face of the general elections which the UK is due to celebrate in a year and a half.

This Friday afternoon, only the results of 163 of the 230 districts that had to elect more than 8,000 councilors were known, but the Conservatives already lost almost 550 seats and the control of 31 municipalities.

For his part, the Labor Party obtained 339 new councilors and control of more than 10 new districts

We have earned the trust of the voters and now we can move on to change our country.

The counting of votes is not due to conclude until Friday night, as the country prepares for the Coronation of Carlos III and Queen Camila on Saturday.

Sunak admitted that the results were “disappointing”, but stated that he “did not detect any mass movement” towards the Labor opposition or “enthusiasm for their programme”.

He Labor Party leader Keir Starmer He did not share this opinion and assured that the trend was already clear.

We’ve changed our party. We’ve won the trust and confidence of voters. And now we can go on to change our country: to cut the cost of living, cut waiting times and cut crime. Let’s build a better Britain. pic.twitter.com/6VtASszjrf —Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 5, 2023

“Make no mistake, we are on our way to a Labor majority in the next general election,” he told supporters in Medway, southeast England, one of the town halls seized from the Conservatives, who have ruled the country for 13 years.

Today is an important day in the United Kingdom – local elections are held. Maybe a bit unusual for Lithuanians – an ordinary day of the week. Just before the coronation on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/evBvMeUDDE — Eitvydas Bajarūnas (@EitvydasB) May 4, 2023

“We have earned the trust of the voters and now we can move on to change our country”he claimed.

These local elections, traditionally low turnout, are the first since Sunak came to power just over six months ago, following the succession of Boris Johnson scandals and Liz Truss’s chaotic 49 days as head of government.

Sunak considered that the voters could sanction his party for the mistakes of his predecessors. The most unfavorable polls predicted a drop of 1,000 councilors for the conservatives, who believed that losing less would equal victory.

