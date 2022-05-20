Hidalgo.- The candidate of the coalition PRI, PAN, PRD, Carolina Viggiano affirmed that he will win the 2022 elections in Hidalgo, this coming June 5, even despite having “to the federal government, and governors of Morena against”.

This was highlighted by the flag bearer of “Va por Hidalgo”, during a rally held in the main square of Santiago Anaya where she was accompanied by the PRI, PAN and PRD structures, as well as supporters of the project.

“Today I have the whole system on top of me, I have Morena, governors and governors, with money and operators here in the state and even so we are going to beat them,” Viggiano stated in his message.

He also assured that he is not afraid of adversity, as he recalled that in his career he has overcome several obstacles and has come out ahead; “I’m not afraid of adversity, storms, rain, or swollen rivers, I’m not afraid of anyone and nobody tells me what I have to say in a square,” he said.

In this sense, the candidate considered that Hidalgo needs someone with character, capacity and experience and not improvised people, much less traitors.

On the other hand, he assured, the opposite candidate was born in the PRI but never did anything in favor of the entity and its people.

You may also like

“Today they say they are going to work and they have not worked, today they say they are going to transform, but they have never done it; they have only benefited from the system by taking 200 taxi concessions to live off their privilege”he pointed.