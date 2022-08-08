“If Calenda wants to make a serious argument, we are there”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, in Zona Bianca on Retequattro thus answers the questions about a possible one alliance with Carlo Calenda in view of the 2022 political elections. “I can only stay with dignity and consistency, the 3% threshold does not frighten us in the least”, adds Renzi.

“I’ve always been available, even now, not to put my ego in front of politics – he clarifies -. My fate for me comes much later. Let’s see what will happen. “However,” tomorrow morning there is no meeting with Calenda “, assures Renzi.

“We are in a very serious situation and so far the political class has not offered a show up to par. There is devastating inflation, many people have problems making it to the end of the month. There is Ukraine, Taiwan … Faced with all this, the dance of those who join forces with those who are unbearable. Let’s go back to talking about contents, without firing promises in freedom. I’m the only one who doesn’t promise anything “, he says again.

Then shoot zero against the Pd. “Read is the quintessence of strategic error, he got them all wrong. Not knowing what to choose he crashed. Letta has a resentment against me, he said ‘Renzi no’ because it has been a success since 2014 alright then. But he gave me a gift, I’m the only one who is not in the photos, in that little theater that looks like Beautiful, a soap opera “, Iv’s leader attacks.” Enrico, be calm, this time Letta said it to himself . He took a selfie. “And again:” Read more Buridan’s ass than tiger’s eye. “

