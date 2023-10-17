DFormer US President Donald Trump is banned from making certain public statements in view of the proceedings against him for attempted election fraud. The judge in charge of the case, Tanya Chutkan, decided this on Monday in Washington, as US media reported from the court. Specifically, this concerns statements made by the Republican that he addressed to the judiciary or potential witnesses. Special counsel Jack Smith had filed a motion to that effect, arguing that Trump had made public statements that attacked and intimidated the court, potential witnesses and prosecutors.

As usual, Trump reacted with outrage and wrote in a statement that they wanted to silence him. The decision is an “absolute abomination” and a “knife” at the heart of democracy. Trump also announced that he would appeal.

Trump’s defense argued that such a speech ban was censorship and violated the right to free speech. In addition, the 77-year-old, who wants to return to the White House for the Republicans after the 2024 presidential election, is in the middle of the election campaign. It is not legal for his Democratic rival Joe Biden to be allowed to express himself freely – but not Trump, according to Trump’s lawyers. The judge argued that Trump was allowed to criticize Biden because he had nothing to do with the case. Instead, she was concerned about threats and insults from the ex-president – for example against his then chief of staff Mark Milley or the special investigator.

Trump sees himself as the victim of a politically motivated campaign

Charges were filed against the Republican in the case at the beginning of August. He is accused, among other things, of initiating a conspiracy against the United States. Trump denies all allegations and portrays himself as the victim of a politically motivated campaign.

In speeches and on his social network Truth Social, the Republican regularly rails against the judiciary and former companions. The trial in Washington is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024. It is one of four criminal proceedings against Trump, who wants to run for the Republicans again in the presidential election next November.