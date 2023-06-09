Spoleto, the Court of Auditors has established compensation to the Region for the story of the elderly who have lost the sight in one eye due to an exchange of bottles

TO Spoleto four senior citizens were scheduled to undergo simple cataract surgery at the hospital St. Matthew of the Sick but tragically due to a bottle swap they lost the sight in one eye. The victims, a man and three women, were all between 70 and 80 years old. The story dates back to a few years ago but now, as reported by Il Messaggero, the Court of Auditors of Umbria certified that it should not only be the hospital that compensates the elderly but also the sum that the inattentive nurses will have to pay to the Umbria Region. The latter have already been sanctioned with one day’s suspension and unpaid salary for the day.

