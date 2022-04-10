Nepheli Loux is a very important NPC in Elden Ring that you can meet from your first visit to Storm Storm Castle, the refuge where the first boss of the game Godrick the Golden rests.

This character is linked to a series of side missions and rewards that will lead you to interact with many other Elden Ring characters, so on this page we have collected not only the solution to the Nepheli Loux mission, but also everything there is to it. to know about other quests related to his.

Let’s see first of all the step by step steps to continue in his mission:

The first encounter with Nepheli Loux takes place in Castle Stormrage: this very powerful warrior is in a side room just before the fog that leads to the clash with Godrick. You can summon it to lend a hand against this Greater Rune bearer.

Note: To complete the entire quest, make sure you don’t kill Gostoc, the gatekeeper of Castle Stormrage.



Nepheli Loux.

If you have defeated Godrick along with Nepheli, who is very strong so she can give you a big hand, she will briefly move to the Table of Grace. She will stand on the left side of the table, outside the door secured by Ensha and just before the Finger Seer Statue, and here she will give you the Arsenal Charm, which slightly increases the carrying load. Running out of dialogue and resting at a Grace, Nepheli will leave the area.

Nepheli will then move to Liurnia Lacustreat the entrance to the Albinauri village which is located under the rock cap to the west of the lake. He will swear vengeance against the hornbringers, the creatures that have exterminated the village. After listening to all the dialogues, go upstairs to the Albinauri village and you will find a vase: hit the vase with a roll to locate Albus, who will give you the first half of the Secret Medallion to reach the Lands of the Sacred Tree of Miquella. Now on the other side of the bridge you can defeat the boss (an Omen Slayer) asking for help from Nepheli as well, then rest at a Place of Grace and Nepheli will leave the area.



Nepheli at the Albinauri Village: try different times of the day.

The next time you return to the Round Table, you will be invaded by Ensha. After killing him, you can ask Ser Gideon Ofnir the Omniscient “About Ensha”, who will send you from an albinaura to a cave west of the Laskyar ruins at Lake Liurnia. Here begins a small mission related to the Albinaurs, so we’ll talk about it before proceeding with Nepheli Loux.

After talking to Gideon, start from the Laskyar Ruins in Liurnia, go west and walk along the rock wall until you find the entrance to the Crystal Cave. Completed all the dungeon you will go out on the other side and you will meet Albinaura Latenna, who will explain the secret behind the medallion, also indicating the position of the next half. Latenna will join you at this point: you can complete her quest by reaching the Lands of the Sacred Tree of Miquella, specifically the Church located in the far north of the region, and then summoning her as her spirit.



Latenna

Let’s go back to Nepheli.

At this point, Nepheli will move to the Table, at the bottom of the stairs next to the Blacksmith, distraught at having been disowned by her adoptive father Gideon Ofnir. After talking to Nepheli at the Table and feeling her despair, you can ask Gideon for explanations about the fate of Nepheli and then speak again with Nepheli, who at this point will always repeat the same sentence.



Nepheli at the Table.

The mission at this point will enter stasis: you will not be able to go on until you have met the Preceptor Seluvis, an NPC who is located in Tre Sorelle, north of the Cariano Manor of Liurnia Lacustre. After starting Ranni the Witch’s mission, Seluvis will ask you to visit him at his spire. Here he will give you a potion, and he will ask you to make Nepheli Loux drink it. Once you have received the potion, you have several choices. Let’s see them all.

If you give the Seluvis potion to Nepheli (bad ending), Nepheli will disappear from the Tablet after falling asleep and will be transformed into a puppet by the sorcerer. You will find her body behind an invisible floor in the ruins of Three Sisters in front of Ranni’s Spire. If you find this place you can ask Seluvis for explanations who will offer you one of her puppets in exchange for her (a Spirit to Summon), including that of Nepheli if you have given her the potion. If you tell Gideon Ofnir about the potion at the Table and then give it to him, he will throw the potion away. At this point you can start the good ending of the Nepheli quest: you have to reach the Quattro Campanili area in Liurnia Lacustre and take the teleportation to the Cappella dell’Attesa. Here you can retrieve a key item (Legendary Hawk Summon) and give it to Nepheli Loux, who will tell you that in this Hawk’s ashes she finds comfort. Instead of giving the potion to Nepheli or Gideon, you can also give it to the Eater, a character who will appear in the Table only after the Altus Plateau: by giving him the potion, you can get Seluvis the Puppet of the Eater and save Nepheli at the same time.

The last step of the quest was added with the Patch 1.03: After delivering Hawk’s Ash to Nepheli and progressing Kenneth Haight’s quest until he is in his fort and says “I must find a noble to take control of Tombstone”, they will both move to the Throne room of Castle Grantempesta, reachable behind Godrick the Grafted. Here Nepheli will conclude his quest and reward you with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, after which Gostoc (the castle gatekeeper), in the throne room, will sell you another Ancient Dragon Stone.

The weapons of Nepheli

Upon death Nepheli drops two Storm Hawk Axes, unique weapons that can count on one of the most powerful Unique War Ashes in the game: with a single use of the attack these axes can take away over 2000 HP from an end-game boss. However, there is a way to get both axes without killing Nepheli:

The first can be found in Leyndell Royal Capital, in the courtyard of the real Table of Grace: reach the area patrolled by the Virgins of War and collect it from a corpse. The second ax is found in Castel Sol, in the Lands of the Giants. You have to follow the entire path on the walls until you reach the keep in the center of the castle, where you will find the second ax right next to the very strong Eagle that patrols the castle.

