Never have the expectations been higher Elden Ring: historical fans of From software and more skeptical players are waiting for February 25, the release date of one of the most anticipated games of 2022 (if not the most awaited ever). To break the wait a bit, Game Informer shared a video showing one of the settings in the open world of the Interregnum.

Morne Castle it ranks among the “mini-dungeons”, but sparks dark fantasy from every pore and shows maniacal care in every corner, both internal and external. At its gates, a giant defends the entrance and human and humanoid mobs face off on its roof. A horrifying lion creature waits beyond a wall of fog on the coast, red eyes and sword in hand.

A nice way to build hype, and a great choice to show a setting that doesn’t constitute a spoiler in terms of the narrative – nor the names of objects or the boss, with the HUD completely absent.

Source: Gamingbolt