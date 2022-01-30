Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware’s game prepares us for its launch on February 25.

We can already say that there are only a few weeks left for what promises to be one of the most important releases of 2022. Hidetaka Miyazaki has been talking these days about what we will find in Elden Ring and some of its most characteristic aspects, such as the unrelenting hardshipcharacteristic of their games, and the impact the open world will have on the player.

The long-awaited FromSoftware title has already reached the end of its development and has shared different gameplay videos, the last of which was published by Game Informer. In this video we can see our character entering Castle Mornea fortification full of enemies where we can appreciate the use of stealth to avoid and surprise to our rivals.

The use of stealth allows us to dodge and surprise our enemiesSekiro: Shadows Die Twice already discovered us the importance of stealth at certain moments of the game, offering us a different approach to overcome the levels and one more layer deep in the strategic component of the game, and Elden Ring seems to have taken good note of it. As Miyazaki has accustomed us, in the video we can also see some imposing enemies that they will not make things easy for us while we explore The Middle Lands.

as you know, George R.R. Martinauthor of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ (Game of Thrones), has collaborated in the creation of this attractive world that FromSoftware has presented to us. About this collaboration, Hidetaka Miyazaki recently spoke on the PlayStation blog, explaining the reasons that led him to have the fantastic literature writer.

