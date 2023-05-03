Modder PureDark has finally released the mod which adds support for DLSS 3 by NVIDIA ad Elden Ring, to the delight of all PC gamers who own a 40-series GPU. The mod also includes a ReShade pack, which includes AMD’s FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) filter, which improves image sharpness (you can adjust it in based on your preferences). If you want, you can also turn it off and use another sharpening filter, such as IMMERSE by Marty.

Installing the mod requires a few steps, including installing theAnti-Cheat Toggler, so be careful what you do. For instructions, refer to PureDark’s Patreon pagefrom which you can also download the mod.

According to the Wccftech site, with a RTX 4090 and an i7 12700KF, with the game at 4K and maximum details, in the initial area the framerate goes from an average of 88 to one of 120.6 fps (+37%) with DLSS 3 set to “Quality”. No graphical artifacts caused by the upscaler were noticed.

PureDark is a really active modder. Just a few hours ago he released a DLSS 3 mod for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which doubles the framerate, while a few days ago he added DLSS 3 support to his DLSS mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.