One month after its release, From Software has already intervened on several problems of Elden Ringbut a community that is perhaps a little too zealous continues to find ways to “break” the game, and if doing it in singleplayer might even be harmless, taking advantage of some glitches to get the better of PvP is a little more troubling.

By applying “Carian Retaliation” War Ashes to a shield, it is possible to parry the magic bullets, deflecting the blow at the right moment. Unfortunately, the glitch also seems to work on your own magic bullets, which become invisible and scale with the shield’s upgrade level, resulting in massive damage.

Given the invisibility of the spells summoned in this way, PvP sessions become simply impossible for those who find themselves up against a not-so-honest player.

Finally, Eurogamer.it has created a guide to Elden Ring, much preferable to an exploit like the one in this news.

