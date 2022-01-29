Capitalizing on their popularity, three well-known youtubers — Rubius, Vegeta Y Willyrex — have created a line of dishes thanks to the collaboration of the chef Danny Garcia.

This consists of various presentations of hamburgers, accessories and desserts. Some inspired by fast food or fast food, as well as Japanese cuisine. They are proposals that attract attention and have made noise on social networks.

El Rubius has a couple of burgers

What concerns to Rubius, took advantage of his account in Twitter to promote their dishes and their colleagues.

Among those associated with him is the Tonkatsu Burger, which consists of a Japanese-style breaded steak, cheese cheddar, Chinese cabbage salad and sauce tonkatsu.

The same is the Mad Kimchi Burger, which has a double patty beef, cheddar, bacon, fried onion and mayonnaise kimchi. What about dessert?

Well, it’s him KATANA-MOCHIS, which are made of mango and cheesecake accompanied by coulis raspberry and paillete crunchy. To the aforementioned is added the small edition of Spicy Nuggets.

After Rubius and going to Vegeta, this is the exotic Purple Cube Burger. This hamburger consists of a bun Brioche square, patty beef, cheese cheddar and BBQ Bacon Mayonnaise Sauce. His Cube Burger share similar ingredients.

Vegeta goes for the pizza and Willyrex for the hot dogs.

Only that it has lettuce included. There is also the Purple Pizza Craft, a Pizza square without borders with a mixture of cheeses, tomato, pepperoni square, oregano and a curious purple cheese sauce.

For dessert it has a Unicorn Ice Cream made of frozen yogurt, violet and raspberry. All of the above comes in a crispy waffle, peta zetas and chocolate horn. What concerns to WillyrexSkip the burgers.

Instead it has a hot dog, Zeus The Dog, with chicken tenders, guacamole sauce, onion, sour cream and crunchy.

He too willy poke, consisting of crispy chicken, edamame, carrot, tomatoes cherry multicolored, radishes, avocado and Japanese mayonnaise sauces and ponzu.

For dessert bring a Ice Cookie Rex, which is vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two cookies with a chocolate bomb. And where can all this food be bought?

Well, the dishes of Rubius, Vegeta Y Willyrex they are in Just Eat Y Glovo in Spain. In his message on Rubius He suggested that they may soon arrive in Latin America. We will see if what was said by this is fulfilled youtuber.

