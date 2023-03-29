More than 13,400 working hours. This is what the 14 embroiderers and seamstresses of Paso Blanco have dedicated to making, stitch by stitch, the four tunics of the standard-bearers and lantern-bearers of the Holy Face, who will precede the Holy Woman Veronica in the Good Friday procession. With this embroidery, the brotherhood returns to its origins and recovers the style of the works carried out in the first third of the last century, with plant motifs inspired by the designs of that time, a trend that the whites already anticipated last Easter with the cloaks of Holofernes and Aquior. These pieces also recover lattices of silk, silver, pearls and gemstones that recall those of the first cloak of the Virgen de la Amargura, first worn in 1905.

Andrés Martínez, a member of the artistic commission, explained that the tunics have been made in bottle green velvet and white satin and the embroidery is in the rococo style. It presents wavy shapes defined in leaves, stems and flowers made of silk in various shades of green and pink and three motifs alluding to passion made in matt silver, shiny and briscate. The embroidery incorporates more than 300 brilliant-cut crystals from Swarovski, to honor the Rococo style, which is attentive to detail, opulence and ornamental richness.

On the front, the tunics repeat the same motif from the neck to the feet and also on the cuffs. On the bass, the symbols alluding to the passion appear, with the crown of thorns on the left and the three nails on the right. On the back, the phrase ‘Vera Icona’ is embroidered in silver, which refers to the seed of veneration in Christian and medieval Rome for the true image of Christ and which later spread to the West.

The president of Paso Blanco, Ramón Mateos, explained that the Choir of Ladies of the Virgen de la Amargura was the promoter of this project two years ago and stressed that its execution has been “very laborious and expensive.” He thanked the work of the artistic commission, which “has deployed its good work to shape new treasures” for the brotherhood, and the work of the embroiderers who “work the miracle.”

banner restoration



El Paso Blanco has also carried out the restoration of the banner of the Holy Face, which presents a central medallion embroidered in silk with the image of Christ. This work was directed in 1974 by the painter Manuel Muñoz Barberán and the border that surrounds it, embroidered in openwork gold, was added in 1982 under the direction of Damián Teruel. The restoration has consisted of consolidating the medallion and renewing the crown of thorns that serves as its frame. Eight embroidered rings with plant motifs taken from the Teruel design have also been made.

In addition, the costaleras of the Holy Woman Verónica will premiere tunics this Good Friday. 120 have been made in dark green satin with a silver gray top, belt and cuffs. The throne of neo-Gothic style and carved silver was the first of Lorca’s Holy Week to be carried only by women.