At this time of year, the seasonal products that shine are artichokes, persimmons, broccoli, kiwi, leeks, cauliflower or citrus fruits: with them, a little imagination and the help of our weekly menu, you will surely achieve eat rich and easy without having to break your head. Homemade pizza, some lentils, meat dishes such as a lamb stew, or fish, such as Sicilian swordfish, and desserts such as cannolis or traditional rice pudding.

Monday December 5

FIRST: FRIED ARTICHOKES IN HAM BROTH

Together and scrambled. We propose you a 2×1 of recipes loaded with flavour. The result: a shot of umami that borders on addiction.

SECOND: ROASTED RABBIT WITH HERBS AND LEMON

The dish combines ingredients that “are very good friends”, such as butter, sage, garlic and lemon, and I suppose that if rabbit gives you itch, you can prepare it with chicken without much drama.

DESSERT: RICE PUDDING

Simplicity made sweet: rice cooked in milk until it softens and releases starch into the liquid, which thickens into a creamy delicacy that is sweetened at the end to taste.

Tuesday December 6

FIRST: IDIAZABAL CHEESE CUSTARD WITH ANCHOVY TOASTS

The anchovy is used as a spread on toast, and the cheese is melted in a custard that is a kind of lethal weapon against any attempt at a hypocaloric diet. That is, pure enjoyment.

SECOND: HOMEMADE PIZZA

The best pizzas are those from pizzerias, with their wood-fired ovens at infernal temperatures. But don’t get frustrated: at home you can achieve great results if you follow our advice.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KHAKI

In addition to the soft one – the usual one – we also find saroni and persimon, with a texture more similar to that of an apple.

Wednesday December 7

FIRST: SAUTEED SPINACH WITH MUSTARD CRUMBS

The mustard crumbs, crunchy and slightly sour, make the dish more than just ordinary sautéed vegetables without having to make great efforts. If the recipe seems too fine to you, you can garnish it with bacon or some sautéed sausage.

SECOND: ‘DAL’ OF LENTILS AND COCONUT WITH BROCCOLI

A tasty and nutritious dish, halfway between stew and cream. All thanks to the particular texture of the skinless and halved legumes, known in South Asia as ‘dal’.

DESSERT: ‘CANNOLI SICILIANI’

This typical Sicilian fried sweet is usually filled with ‘ricotta’, to which other chunks are added. The ‘cannoli’ are not easy to make, but when you try them you will want to catch the first plane to Italy.

Thursday December 8

FIRST: ARANCINI (RICE CROQUETTES)

The Sicilian recipe for making use of leftover rice can be sublime, if it remains juicy and the filling is well balanced.

SECOND: BEANS WITH CLAMS BY GIPSY CHEF

There are two schools for cooking fabes with clams: the green and the red. Pablo Albuerne fuses the two and gives a gipsy citrus touch to this classic of Asturian cuisine.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Friday December 9

FIRST: BAKED POTATOES WITH LEMON AND OREGANO

Say goodbye to dry baked potato and hello to baked potato that is creamy on the inside and toasty on the outside. The secret: a very simple Greek technique with only three ingredients.

SECOND: SWORDFISH SICILIAN STYLE

The mixture of this fish, ubiquitous on Sicilian menus, with the sweet and sour taste of tomatoes and pickles transports you directly to this Italian island.

DESSERT: SWEET MILK MOUSSE

Dulce de leche is almost ubiquitous in Argentine confectionery, and we find it in desserts such as alfajores, pancakes or chocotortas. In this simple recipe its sweetness comes with a silky texture.

Saturday December 10

MAIN DISH: STEAKS WITH HERBS, LEMON SAUCE AND CAPERS

The hackneyed breaded steak can have other lives: today we give it a spin with a sauce of capers, herbs and lemon. For you to liven up dinner or show off as cosmopolitan, saying that you’ve made Schnitzel. Take now.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Sunday December 11

MAIN DISH: STEWED LAMB WITH TOMATO AND VERMOUTH

The neck is a humble and very tasty cut due to the proximity of the meat to the bone. Here it brings out all its flavor and a very tender texture after cooking for a long time over low heat with tomato and vermouth.

DESSERT: APPLE AND GINGER CROSTATA

The secret of this cake of Italian origin lies in the “pasta frolla”, a shortcrust pastry that should be juicy and not too crunchy. For the filling, apricot jam and red apples.

the drink of the weekend

GINGER BEER

The beer suitable for all audiences that refreshed the childhood idols of those born in the seventies.

