The Cartagena City Council wants to build two new ecoparks this term for the selective collection of waste with European subsidies to which the Department of Infrastructure has participated. Aid for the eastern part of the municipality has already been granted; For the other, they have just requested it and a resolution is pending, said the Councilor for Infrastructure and Urban Planning, Diego Ortega.

The first ecopark will be built in district 7 (El Algar, El Beal, Rincón de San Ginés) and the project is currently being defined by technicians. They will do it on a municipal plot yet to be decided with a subsidy of 250,000 euros.

The second project that the City Council is opting for is an eco-park in the northern area of ​​the municipality “for which we are also looking for a location,” according to the councilor. Ortega also reported that the City Council is seeking aid to implement the so-called ‘fifth container’ or brown container, exclusively for organic waste, as well as textiles and used oil.