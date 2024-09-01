The first expansion of was planned for this period Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesthe Japanese role-playing game that presents itself as the spiritual heir of Suikoden, but the DLC “Marisa” has been delayed at a date to be specified, as reported by the developers.

The announcement comes from the project’s Kickstarter page, where it all started: the game was in fact developed thanks to funds raised through the crowd funding initiative organized by Rabbit & Bear Studios, the independent team founded by Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the original Suikoden who passed away prematurely last February.

There is no precise information on the extent of the delay or the reasons that led to it, with the team citing complications in managing the “digital codes” to be distributed for free to the project’s backers on Kickstarter.