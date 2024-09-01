The first expansion of was planned for this period Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroesthe Japanese role-playing game that presents itself as the spiritual heir of Suikoden, but the DLC “Marisa” has been delayed at a date to be specified, as reported by the developers.
The announcement comes from the project’s Kickstarter page, where it all started: the game was in fact developed thanks to funds raised through the crowd funding initiative organized by Rabbit & Bear Studios, the independent team founded by Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the original Suikoden who passed away prematurely last February.
There is no precise information on the extent of the delay or the reasons that led to it, with the team citing complications in managing the “digital codes” to be distributed for free to the project’s backers on Kickstarter.
The first DLC is dedicated to Marisa
“Due to the time it takes to issue digital codes and send them out to backers for free, the Marisa DLC will be delayed beyond August,” the announcement reads.
The “Marisa” expansion, centered on the character of the same name, was actually supposed to be released during August, but at this point it has been postponed to date to be specified.
“We appreciate your patience and will be announcing a new release date soon… We ask everyone to be patient as we arrange for backers to receive free codes prior to the general release of the DLC.”
There do not seem to be any technical problems related to development, but purely organizational and logistical issues, so it should be a minor delay. The next DLCs of the story are “Seign” and “Markus”, and these are, according to what the team reported, the last scenarios written by Murayama himself.
