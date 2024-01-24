Helmut Sonneberg, known as “Sonny”, lived for Eintracht and remained silent for a long time about what the National Socialists had done to him. He died in 2023 at the age of 91. His story lives on.

IRemarkable, award-winning work has been carried out in the Museum of Eintracht for years. Thanks to many clever ideas and a committed group of colleagues, Matthias Thoma, the managing director, has created a place on the ground floor of the stadium where memories come to life. Thomas's latest work, which deserves a special place among the diverse exhibits, joins the series of exemplary contributions to a better understanding and accurate classification of Frankfurt's (football) history.

It certainly won't end up high on the bookstores' bestseller lists, but it can be recommended in good conscience to everyone who has a soft spot for this club and is interested in the people who have made it a part of it for generations: because it's deep emotional.