This comes in light of the implementation of the strategy of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, with the aim of increasing crude oil production, accelerating the development of discovered fields and optimally exploiting available opportunities to maximize productivity.

Engineer Tarek El Molla, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said in a statement that the first phase of the early production project from the field aims to reach 6,000 barrels per day in mid-January, after the first well was placed on the production map at a rate of 2,500 barrels per day. .

According to the statement, the second well is currently being completed in mid-January, bringing production to the targeted rates, and it is planned to increase it again to 12 thousand barrels per day through implementing an ambitious plan to drill 7 new wells.

It is noteworthy that the first phase of early production in the North Safa field was implemented by a coalition of Egyptian companies, including Enppi, Petrojet, and Offshore Petroleum Services, in order to establish and install the North Safa production station, and extend two production lines with a length of 10 and 11 km, with a total investment of 125 million dollars.