Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to the Italian capital, Rome, today, Wednesday, on a bilateral visit to support and strengthen Egyptian-Italian relations, and to participate in the Rome-Mediterranean Dialogues Forum.

This came in a statement issued by the office of the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a copy of which was obtained by the German News Agency (dpa) today.

In a statement by Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson and director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he indicated that “It is scheduled that the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Taiani, will receive Minister Shoukry at the Italian Foreign Ministry headquarters, to discuss all aspects of the distinguished and growing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially increasing cooperation.” economy and attracting Italian investments to Egypt, as well as consultation and coordination on regional and international issues of interest to both countries.

Shoukry will also meet on the sidelines of the visit with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

And the Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Minister Shoukry will also participate during his visit in the Rome-Mediterranean Dialogues Forum, chaired by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and with the participation of a number of foreign ministers of Mediterranean countries, in the context of strengthening efforts to confront common challenges in connection with current international developments. The forum devoted a dialogue session with Minister Sameh Shoukry reviewed the Egyptian vision regarding regional and international developments, and the most important challenges related to the food and energy crises, as well as reviewing the results of the Climate Summit “COP 27” and its most important outputs.