The official page of the Russian Consulate General in Hurghada on Facebook warned Russians against going into the water, and asked them to be careful and strictly abide by the swimming and diving rules imposed by the Egyptian authorities.

“The incident is very difficult,” says the Russian consul in Hurghada, Victor Vorobiev, and that the Russian who was attacked by the shark “came to Egypt at the beginning of this June, and he is 24 years old.”

“The shark attack happened to the Russian citizen on a beach in the center of Hurghada, and he was swimming, about 35 meters away from land,” Vorobiev told Sky News Arabia.

The Russian diplomat explained: “We adhere to all the recommendations issued by the Red Sea Governorate and the bodies concerned with beach management, and we have informed all Russian citizens present of the need to take their precautions.”

The competent authorities prevented tourists from entering the water until the area was fully secured.

Almost a year ago, Egypt closed a number of beaches overlooking the Red Sea, after the death of a 68-year-old Austrian tourist from a shark attack.