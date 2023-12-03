On Sunday, the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing received more than 560 Palestinians from various groups, including Americans, Canadians, Germans, British and Egyptians, in addition to 14 wounded and sick people who were transferred to hospitals in North Sinai.

Also, 100 trucks carrying tens of tons of food, medicine, medical supplies, clothes, and water arrived on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

In addition, on Sunday, 5 aid planes coming from Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Tunisia landed at Al-Arish Airport, carrying 75 tons of relief and livelihood supplies.