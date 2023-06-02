The sky suddenly blackened in the capital when a sandstorm carrying huge orange swirls hit the city.

The government newspaper, Al-Ahram, reported that strong winds “uprooted a billboard that fell on a motorcycle and a car, killing one person and injuring five others.”

Two ports on the Red Sea along the Suez Canal were also closed Thursday, with winds exceeding 50 kilometers per hour and waves exceeding four meters high, according to a statement issued by the authority in charge of the sea lane through which 10% of global maritime trade crosses.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health recommended that residents wear masks and limit their movements.