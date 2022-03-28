Egan Bernal wins first packaging in the return to the road, video

Egan Bernal surprised last Sunday, when the first bicycle ride was published on social networks, after the accident on January 24.

Bernal does not stop pedaling. This Monday he uploaded another peak of his recovery, again in road training, the second in this long process.

The Ineos team cyclist dated Brandon Rivera and Camilo Castiblanco to shoot in the vicinity of Zipaquirá and tested his fitness in a challenge to the packaging.

Egan Bernal accelerated and neither of the two companions could keep up with him, he threw his right fist in the air as a sign of victory.

“2nd day on the bike ✔️ Either I didn’t lose the level so much, or they have improved us nothing 🤨🤪”, he wrote on his Instagram.

