Monday, January 24, 2022
Egan Bernal: statement from the clinic where he is treated

January 24, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist crashing this morning.

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist crashing this morning.

The cyclist had an accident on Monday when he hit a bus while doing training.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The first information that became known was that Bernal crashed into a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipa.

EL TIEMPO confirmed that he has a diafusiary fracture of right femur and patella.

official part

It is reported that the injury is in the middle of the femur and that the doctors in the operation put a nail in it to fix the broken bone.

As a result of the blow, Egan Bernal punctured a lung and has an air leak, which indicates that he is being treated for a pneumothorax, which is bleeding in the chest cavity.

The Clinic, in a statement, warned: “He has been assessed in an interdisciplinary manner by specialists. According to the results found, he must undergo surgery in the next few hours due to multiple trauma: cervical and thoracic trauma, closed chest trauma, musculoskeletal trauma and lower limb trauma”.

And he added: “At the moment he presents hemodynamic stability.”

Bernal’s main objective this season was to go for the Tour de France title, but the serious injuries he suffered forced him to say goodbye to the attempt.

sports

