Egan Bernal He is still the best Colombian in the Return to Catalonia after the third stage held this Wednesday between Sant Joan de les Abadesses and Port Ainé, of 176 kilometers, in which Tadej Pogacar He won again and leads the general standings.

The day was difficult, as it had three mountain passes, one first class and two out of category, the last of them at the finish line.

Bernal endured the pace, like the other earthly cyclists, who see how Pogacar destroys the lot whenever he wants. This time with 7 kilometers to go he launched his attack and they saw him again on the podium.

Mikel Landa, second overall, was the only one who tried to keep up with him, but it was impossible, Pogacar has no limits or rivals.

Nairo Quintana accompanied his leader, Enric Mas, with 5 m left, after doing his work he slowed down and lost more time.

While Landa and Sepp Kuss chased Pogacar, Bernal dedicated himself to holding on and continuing at his pace, as did Joao Almeida, Lenny Martínez, Alexsandr Vlasov, Chris Harper and Einer Rubio, who was seeking his promotion to the top 10.

Sergio Higuita couldn't keep up, while Harper caught up with Landa and company. Bernal's group was not so far away, three kilometers from the finish line.

Egan Bernal remains in the 'Top' 10 overall, now in ninth box, while Rubio occupies box 13.

This Thursday the fourth fraction between Sort and Lleida will take place, 169 kilometers long, ideal for getaways and mass arrivals.