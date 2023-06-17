The 26-year-old Swiss cyclist Gino Mader (Bahrain-Victorious) passed away after being found unconscious on Thursday after a fall suffered in the fifth stage of the back to switzerland, announced his team. “

“Despite the efforts of the phenomenal team at the Coire hospital”, where he had been transported on Thursday after being revived, the climber “could not overcome his last and greatest challenge and we had to say goodbye to one of the lights of our team,” Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement.

Many runners from the international peloton have sent their heartfelt messages and one of them has been Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal and Gino Mader. Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

Mader, 27th overall, fell on Thursday at kilometer 197 of the queen stage of the Swiss event, betweenand Fiesch and La Punt, in the vertiginous descent of the Col de la Albula, after a hellish day marked by three ascents above 2,000 meters of altitude.

He was found “inert in the water” of a ravine near the highway and “immediately revived and airlifted to the Coire hospital,” the organization said, specifying that “the severity of his injuries had not been established.”

But this Friday, “Gino has lost the fight to recover from his serious injuries,” explained Bahrain-Victorious.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to Gino’s family and those close to him during this incredibly difficult period.”

