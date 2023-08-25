The delivery of the police report to the Prosecutor’s Office related to the case of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrietawho was killed and dismembered, has been delayed due to the lack of some DNA test results.

(It may be of interest to you: Will Daniel Sancho’s father visit him in prison in Thailand? This is what is known).

the scene of the crime It was the island of Phangan, in southern Thailand, on August 2, where this brutal act took place. Although the island’s police station received some DNA test results, a few analyzes are still pending.

(Read here: Daniel Sancho’s mother’s reaction to being questioned about Edwin Arrieta’s family).

An agent in charge of the investigation told EFE that the police report will not be delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office this week, as Surachate Hakparn, number two of the Thai Police and who supervises the case against the Spanish, had previously stated.

Daniel Sancho confessed to murdering the doctor Edwin Arrieta. See also Director of Al Sila Hospital for Al Ittihad: Specialized cadres to deal with international road accidents

Surachate, also known as ‘Big Joke’, had indicated that the evidence collected so far was sufficient to proceed with the document. According to his statements, it was expected that he would be handed over this week, which could lead to the start of the trial in a period of between three and six months.

(We recommend: The first photo of Daniel Sancho in jail after the murder of Edwin Arrieta comes to light).

Phangan’s agent explained to the aforementioned agency that many tests have been sent for analysis, without detailing the exact amount. These include clothing, human parts discovered in black and green plastic bags, as well as other remains that were sent for analysis at specialized centers.

The Thai Police have incriminating evidence against Sancho. Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

The Thai Police have incriminating evidence against Sancho, such as images from a closed circuit television that show him buying knives and garbage bags on the island the day before the crime.

(Also: Police reveal where Daniel Sancho is imprisoned: ‘Surat Thani is the jail, not Koh Samui’).

The investigation, led by ‘Big Joke’, involved around 30 people, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers, who are working to search for the victim’s remains.



The 84-day period for the investigation began on August 7, date on which Sancho entered provisional detention in the Koh Samui jail.

Although it was expected that he would remain there until the trial, the length of his imprisonment in this place will depend on the final sentence. Sancho faces charges of premeditated murder after confessing to the crime under questioning at the Koh Phangan police station on August 5.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO