The Ministry of Education has drawn up a specific plan for educational inclusion focused on reinforcing resources and support for all students who have difficulties in their academic progress, either because they have learning problems, special needs or are absentees. One of the initiatives of the project, which in many aspects is a compendium of programs already underway that are being reinforced, is the evaluation through a quick test for early detection of learning difficulties for 40,000 students in the third year of Early Childhood Education, third year of Primary and first ESO.

Testing has already started in some courses, and will continue in the coming weeks. With the massive tests, the Ministry seeks to detect special needs and learning difficulties among the students of the key courses in the training process. With this checkup, Education also intends to lighten the workday of the professionals who carry out these diagnoses so that they can focus their efforts on the attention of the students.

The plan has an allocation of 221 million euros in 2023 (the money is the sum of the items already allocated in the budget, it is not a new item) and involves a decalogue of measures that will increase the number of counselors, specialists in Therapeutic Pedagogy (PT), in Hearing and Language (AL), Community Services Technical teachers, the creation of new open classrooms and the implementation of specific programs.

The Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, explained that early attention evaluations will be promoted, “so that we detect learning difficulties earlier, which will allow, together with early diagnosis tests at all ages, that counselors dedicate more time for individual follow-up and accompaniment of the students».

The reinforcement of personnel dedicated to the support of students with special needs is another of the mainstays of the plan. According to the counselor’s data, today 21 counselors have joined the educational centers of the Region, so that during this course they have increased by 73. During the 2022-2023 academic year they have joined the Personal Accompaniment and Guidance Units and Familiar of the centers 15 Community Services Technician teachers, who together with the new counselors carry out activities in 152 Primary and Secondary Education centers. Soon 45 Hearing and Language teachers and 18 Therapeutic Pedagogy teachers will be added who, in addition to reinforcing attention to students, will carry out specific training on cognitive accessibility to advise schools. The plan also includes the creation, next year, of new open classrooms in institutes in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca.

Other measures compiled in the plan are the increase in the educational offer, with up to a total of 39,000 places in Vocational Training and the update of the regional regulations in force that establish and regulate the educational response to the diversity of the student body, to adapt it to a model attention according to the personal needs of the student and not according to the ratio of students.