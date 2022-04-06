“You cannot understand today without knowing yesterday. Students cannot finish Baccalaureate with this ‘educational Alzheimer’s’». It is claimed by the coordinator of the History area at Ebau and president of the Spanish Society of Medieval Studies Juan Francisco Jiménez Alcaraz, who, like many of his colleagues, yesterday threw his hands in his head when he learned that the Spanish History curriculum approved by the Ministry for the second year of Baccalaureate starts in 1812.

The Ministry of Education intends to fill this gap by including in its curriculum quota, 40% and which must publish in a few weeks, the History of Spain prior to 1812. The controversial content decree prepared by the Ministry of Education and approved by the Council of Ministers, called Minimum Education, must now be completed by each autonomous community (those with a co-official language will decide 50% of the curriculum, and those that do not, 40%) approving their own decrees.

The royal decree sets the minimum teachings, which the autonomies without a co-official language complete by 40% with their own curricula



In this document it will be where the Ministry of Education includes in the agendas the contents prior to 1812 ignored by the Ministry. “We are going to take advantage of the 40% of content that corresponds to us to complete the curriculum, so that it includes content prior to 1812, which is essential for understanding the history of our country. Both in History and in other subjects, the minimum content forgets essential knowledge and contains a great ideological load”, the general director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Innovation, Víctor Marín Navarro, denounced yesterday.

“You cannot understand today without knowing yesterday”, claims the coordinator of the Ebau History area



The drafting of the regional quota for the Baccalaureate curriculum is being finalized, pending the last-minute changes approved yesterday by the Ministry in the royal decree, which establishes the organization and minimum teachings of Baccalaureate. According to that rule, the study of the History of Spain in the second year focuses on the contemporary stage, since 1812. The Community of Madrid also announced yesterday its decision to complete the historical stages not included, a “serious error” because the discovery is not included of America, the Middle Ages or the Habsburgs”, denounced yesterday the Madrid counselor, Enrique Ossorio. The Ministry, for its part, defends that the second year of Baccalaureate is not the only History of Spain that students will study from Primary, and that it is the approach to Contemporary History that most countries have at this stage.

OTHER NEWS OF THE LOMLOE HIGH SCHOOL Requirements for holder with a suspense

To obtain the Baccalaureate degree, everything must be passed, but it will also be achieved with a fail if the student meets four conditions: that their teachers agree that they have achieved the objectives and skills of the stage, there is no unjustified absence from the subject, that attend all the tests (including the recovery) and that his average mark, counting the suspense, is 5 or higher.

Repeats with more than two slopes

From first to second year you can only pass with a maximum of two failures. In case of finishing second with more than one subject pending, the student will be able to choose between enrolling only in those subjects and obtaining the title or repeating the full second.

final recoveries

At this stage, unlike the new ESO, the extraordinary call is maintained for those who fail the final evaluation, known as recovery tests, which in the Region will be in June.

Baccalaureate in three years in four IES

There will be a three-year Baccalaureate, in which the subjects of the two courses will be divided between one more. It is only allowed for students with some need for educational support, for young people who are taking professional music education, high-level athletes and students who can justify it. In the Region it will start at the Miguel de Cervantes, in Murcia; Mediterranean, from Cartagena; San Juan Bosco, of Lorca; and Francisco de Goya, from Molina de Segura.

Four modalities and the new general

You can study five modalities, each with its own itinerary of subjects, oriented to the university branch to which you aspire. They are the existing Humanities and Social Sciences, Sciences and Technology and Arts -which is divided into Music and Performing Arts and Plastic Arts, Image and Design- and the newly created General. New subjects are incorporated: Dramatic Literature, of choice in Music and Performing Arts, Technical Drawing applied to Plastic Arts and Design, possible in this modality, and Choir and Vocal Technique, in the Music branch. The subject of Religion will only be studied by those who want it and will not count for the average grade of the Ebau.

Less rote tests

At the end of the 2023-24 academic year, as established by the Lomloe, a new university entrance exam will have to be carried out, in whose design groups from the Ministry of Education and the universities are already working. The test will have a more competitive character than rote, like the whole stage.

A vision that is not shared by the coordinator of the Ebau History area, who considers it nonsense that second-year Baccalaureate students (many of whom will not study History again) do not address periods and basic questions “to understand the Region where they live , such as the Romanization, the Baroque or the figures of Alfonso X El Sabio and Jaime I. To call our community the Region of Murcia, you must first know that it was a kingdom”, he claims. The organization of the contents without chronological order does not please historians either. UMU professor Javier Guillamón wonders «who or who have written that. Disappointed educators. Has no one thought of turning to history teachers? », he claims.

The Council of Ministers yesterday approved the royal decree that establishes and orders the minimum teachings – basic knowledge and its translation into class hours by subject – that the new Baccalaureate designed by Lomloe will have throughout the country, and that will begin to be applied in September in the first year and a year later in the second. The syllabus will be completed in all subjects with the contents contemplated by the Ministry of Education.