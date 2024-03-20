The actor Eduardo Verástegui responds to fellow actor Eduardo Yáñez about his criticisms issued regarding his desire to be president of Mexico, because this caused many opinions and reactions, among them those of the actor in soap operas such as 'Destilando amor' and 'Golpe deluck'.

Weeks ago, publicly Eduardo Yanez He called Eduardo Verástegui an 'imbecile' and stressed that whoever aspires to the presidency of Mexico must be a prepared person and not an actor. This is shared on various media outlets.

“I have never spoken ill of anyone, But it seems like an offense to the Mexican public that this guy says he wants to be president,” Eduardo Yáñez said at the time, referring to Eduardo Verástegui.

Eduardo Verástegui. Instagram photo

Eduardo Verastegui He received the refusal of the National Electoral Institute to run for political office and now responds to what he thought about him Eduardo Yanez:

“When someone criticizes me, first of all, I repeat, if I offend someone with a comment or something, I apologize, no one is perfect, If I suddenly say something out there that offends someone, then I apologize,” he says. Eduardo Verastegui in the program 'Venga la Alegría'.

“I come to add, not to subtract, I send greetings to everyone, those who criticize me, those who do not criticize me, those who applaud, those who do not applaud, those who do not love me, I love them all the same,” he adds. Eduardo Verastegui.

Eduardo Yanez. Instagram photo

Despite a thousand obstacles and threats, Eduardo VerasteguiFrom Tamaulipas, Mexico and who is 49 years old, also says that this will not stop his intentions to seek the best for Mexico, his native country.

