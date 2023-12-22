Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Finland now has Russia as its neighbor, which has regained its self-confidence

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Finland now has Russia as its neighbor, which has regained its self-confidence

The performances of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin show that he thinks that the general situation has turned to his advantage and that Russia can win in Ukraine.

Suomi and the rest of the western world have already started the descent to Christmas, but in Russia, everyday life continues until the long holidays that start in the new year. Russia has often taken advantage of this different pace and the West's holiday mode, but this year the West is taking care of the matter in a completely new way.

#Editorial #Finland #Russia #neighbor #regained #selfconfidence

See also  US House of Representatives approves debt deal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Israel's job attractiveness for young people from Malawi, despite the context of war

Israel's job attractiveness for young people from Malawi, despite the context of war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result