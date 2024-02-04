Editorial | At the end, the presidential candidates' ability to withstand pressure is measured

Presidential candidates are careful with their words, so attention is focused on their appearance and essence.

Suomo's next president will be elected in a week. Candidates Alexander Stubb (Kok) and Pekka Haavisto (Green) tour the country during the day and compete in debates in the evenings. According to the polls, Stubb has such a clear lead that Haavisto needs a miracle to overtake.

When there are two candidates in the election, the people are inevitably divided, but the decisive thing is where the zipper runs. Now it goes largely between the bourgeois and the red-greens, which may be due to the strengthening of the political blocs during the last three terms of government.

The Greens are now more clearly considered to be on the left than during Haavisto's first presidential campaign in 2012. It is a burden for Haavisto, because only a third of the people support the Greens and the left. Haavisto would benefit if the dividing line ran between the government and the opposition.

Barricades have been set up at that point during wage earners' demonstrations, which could also affect the mood of voters. However, both candidates have commented on strikes with caution. Haavisto has avoided fire speeches because he is seeking additional support from the political center. Stubb, on the other hand, has tried to rise above the dispute by pointing out that the president should not become a party to the labor market dispute.

While both are careful with their words, the focus is on the appearance and substance of the candidates. How do they withstand stress and nervous pressure? Based on that, you can search for an answer to a big question: what would happen if the Finnish president got into a closed room with Vladimir Putin.

Basically, both candidates are men in tight situations. Stubb approaches challenges like a top athlete: you have to prepare, be sensitive and be in top form at decisive moments. That's what he is at the moment. The answers come quickly, the essence is relaxed. Haavisto reacts to pressure in a different way. In his performances, he is serious, focused and gives shorter and shorter answers. It might also be used as a contrast to Stubb's more flowing style.

The styles are different, but the execution of both candidates is of a high standard. In many other countries, exceptional characters have recently been selected for leadership, but in Finland the democratic recruitment process has gone well.

Both candidates are also socially gifted, albeit in slightly different ways. As a charismatic person, Stubb is good at putting things into words and creating a sense of meaning for people. That skill would certainly be useful for the president as well. Haavisto, on the other hand, is good at sensing people and putting himself in their position – a useful skill if he wants to get his way through negotiations.

AJudging from the previous office holders, the voters do not seek a person with no edge as president. In this regard, both candidates meet the eligibility criteria for the post. The colleagues interviewed by Iltalehti described Haavisto among other things, “demanding” and “annoying”, Stubby again “superficial” and “self-centered”.

Haavisto has tried to direct attention to Stubb's alleged instability. The image is due to Stubb's fast-paced adventures as Prime Minister. The role of the president is still much narrower than that of the prime minister.

It may partly be a question of cultural differences. Stubb received his performance lessons in the United States, where speed, relaxation and crystallization skills are valued. Because of his talent, Stubb is a regular face on CNN. However, in the more leisurely Finnish culture, these qualities easily look like excesses, arrogance and superficiality. This was considered in advance to be Stubb's biggest stumbling block, but the candidate has been aware of the risk and has been very careful about enthusiasm and grinning.

As the finish line approaches, the pressure increases even more. Now let's measure whose head will last.

