Edith Santos is a comedian who has shown a gigantic talent in comedy. Saturday to Saturday, the artist surprises the public with each character that she has to impersonate. However, behind every success story, there are thousands of failures and difficult episodes that build you up. And Edith knows this, who has been fighting for the dream of succeeding on television since she was 17 years old. In the following note she knows all the details.

Who is Edith Santos?

Edith Santos is a 28-year-old comedian who is part of one of the best comedy casts on Peruvian television, “JB en ATV”. Edith has been gaining the applause of the public due to the fun roles that she personifies in the channel 9 program.

How tall is Edith Santos?

The ‘Mini-Pri’ measures 1.25 centimeters. Height that has motivated her to get ahead and not get carried away by the hurtful comments she received when she was just a girl.

The 1.25 cm actress knew how to win over the entire viewing public. Photo: ATV

How did Edith Santos enter television?

Edith Santos He realized his talent and passion for comedy at the age of 6, when he arrived in the capital from his native Huánuco. The youngest of six brothers knew that hers was humor, circuses, lights; That is why, from the age of 17, she began to try her luck in various castings to be able to work on TV.

What was the first cast you participated in?

The first cast of Santos was the “Humour poster”, led by Carlos Alvarez. This stage helped her gain a lot of experience and learning for her next step on the small screen.

How did you start working with Jorge Benavides?

Edith’s path crossed with Jorge’s when she was trying her luck in a casting for “Mi famouso puede”. While she was developing a character, ‘JB’ saw her and some time later the prominent producer’s wife called her.

“My first casting was with Carlos Álvarez; and I got to know Jorge Benavides through a casting as well, in ‘Mi famouso puede’. I played Susy Díaz, he (‘JB’) came in and saw me. Later, Mrs. Karin told me that she wanted to talk to me, ”Edith told Magaly’s cameras.