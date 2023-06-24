The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) reported that through police intervention and specialized personnel to safeguard migrantsthis Thursday night on J street in the papagos colonyattended to the people who were inside a abandoned house.

In the place they attended four men, five women and ten minors of Ecuadorian nationalitywho were attended by INM personnel.

Them Oriented to their immigration status and safeguarded the integrity of each person.