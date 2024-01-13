





01:57

The situation in Ecuador's prisons remains tense with at least 178 people still kidnapped. Their families are asking for their release and urging the Government to give them answers, since they have no communication with them. Some families have come to the Latacunga prison, in the Cotopaxi region, to demand answers, but they are not allowed to approach. Our special envoys Rodrigo Sedano and Aitor Txabarri spoke with them.