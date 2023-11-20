Sam Altman was welcomed by Microsoft to spearhead plans after being fired from the parent company that created ChatGPT, while more than 500 OpenAI employees threaten to resign and join Altman in his transfer to the tech giant unless the board of directors resign and reappoint Altman.

Silicon Valley, the headquarters of the world’s most prominent large technology companies, started the week with news that has been escalating as the days go by.

On Friday, November 17, the OpenAI board of directors fired Altman over apparent concerns about the way the former executive spoke about the risks of artificial intelligence.

Executives argued that Saltman was “underestimating the dangers” of his technology and “distanced the company from its goals.”

The board assured that it lost “confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the creation and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe that new governance is necessary to move forward.”

The news took the technology sector by surprise, as Altman, 38, has been recognized as a pioneer and visible figure in the world of AI.

Time magazine included the businessman on its list of the 100 most influential people in AI in 2023, while New York Magazine published a profile comparing him to Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023



With the announcement of his departure, three senior researchers at the company submitted their resignations following the news and several executives of the company, founded at the end of 2015, have announced their resignation, in particular the chairman of the board of directors, Greg Brockman, co-founder of the company.

“We are going to build something new and it will be amazing. The mission continues,” Brockman said, on his X account, mentioning former research director Jakub Pachocki, AI risk assessment head Aleksander Madry, and longtime researcher Szymon Sidor.

“We want him to come back”

This Monday, November 20, more than 500 OpenAI employees signed a letter asking the Board of Directors for Alman and Brockman to return to their positions and for the current board directors to resign.

They further explained that if they do not do so, they will leave the company and follow Altman’s path to Microsoft, leaving the company’s AI dependence on the ChatGPT chatbot weakened.

“We will take this step immediately unless all members resign (…) Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees in this new subsidiary opportunity that we should join,” the part reads. end of the document.

With Reuters and local media