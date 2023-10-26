



European Central Bank kept its rates unchanged after 10 consecutive increases © France 24 Spanish

It is the first time since July 2022 that the ECB takes a pause in its restrictive monetary policy that seeks to stifle inflation until it reaches 2% annually. In September, prices rose 4.3% year-on-year in the Euro Zone, which represented a slowdown from 5.2% in August. With the decision this Thursday, October 26, interest rates remain at 4%, their highest level since the creation of the entity and the launch of the single currency in 1999.